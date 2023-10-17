MP: Pet Dog Bites Boy, Cops Refuse To File Complaint In Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A pet dog has bitten an 11-year-old boy but the police did not entertain the complaint of his parents about the incident.

According to reports, the boy Karan, son of Ganeshram Ahirwar, resident of Ravidas colony was bitten by a pet dog.

When Ganeshram went to the police station to lodge a complaint, the police did not accept it.

When the town inspector Sanjeev Choukse’s comments were sought on the issue, he did not take the call. Ganeshram said he would lodge a complaint in 181.

According to lawyer Dharmendra Solanki, a complaint can be lodged against the dog owner.

