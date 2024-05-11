MP: Chhatarpur Police Crack Blind Murder Case Of Woman, Arrest 3 Of Her Kin For Murdering Her After Rape | PTI

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested three accused, including a minor, involved in the murder of a woman after rape. Four days ago, the body of a young woman was found on a hill in the Goyra police station area of the Chhatarpur district. After four days of investigation, it has been reported that the main accused, along with his two accomplices, first committed sexual assault on the young woman and then strangled her to death.

On Saturday, the Superintendent of Police, Agam Jain, informed that, on May 7, the body of a young woman was found on a hill in the village of Goyra. Based on the post-mortem report, evidence, and statements of relatives, various sections of rape and murder were registered at the police station.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a collective team of police forces from Goyra, Sarwai, Lavkushnagar, and Hinota was formed after four days of investigation. This team successfully arrested all three suspects involved in the crime. Jain stated that suspicion fell on Rahul Shukla, son of Rajendra Shukla, a resident of Gudhaura Thana in Lavkushnagar.

Rahul revealed that on the day of the incident, he, along with his brother-in-law Chhotu and his 17 year old cousin, went to Pahari village, where they saw the girl alone. Seeing the girl alone, they took the accused to the house and sexually assaulted her. As the girl continued to resist, Rahul hit her and strangled her to death. The minor accused has been produced before the Children’s Court, and the main accused, Rahul, and co-accused, Chhotu, have been sent to jail.