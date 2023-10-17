 MP: 278 Booth In-Charges Of Congress Quit Party With Yadvendra Singh In Satna
Rashmi Patel has been given a ticket in place of Yadvendra Singh who lost the last election by a margin of 1,213.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 278 booth in-charges quit the Congress in Nagauda in support of the party’s former legislator Yadvendra Singh.

The presidents of 20 Mandalams of three blocks of Nagauda assembly constituency resigned from the party and switched over to the BSP. Singh is very close to Congress leader Ajay Singh.

Since he did not get a ticket, he was angry and wanted to meet MPCC president Kamal Nath. Most of the Congress members of Nagauda and Unchehara joined the BSP.

article-image

