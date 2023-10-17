Bhopal: Married Man Weds Another Woman For His Desire Of A Son, Refuses To Recognize Second Wife After She Gives Birth To Daughter

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An entangled case of marriage ties has come up for hearing in the Bhopal family court, where a man, who had been married to a woman for 13 years, wed another woman without her knowledge, as he desired a son to be born. The other woman too, however, gave birth to a daughter, after which the man refused to recognise her. The other woman has now approached the family court, demanding maintenance from her husband and her wish to live with him.

Officials at the Bhopal family court said that the man resides in TT Nagar area of Bhopal and is a government employee. He had been married to a woman for 13 years, and had three daughters. He however, desired a son. In search of the same, he came in touch with another woman, whose husband had died, and she had five sons. Believing that the other woman would definitely give birth to a boy, he married the other woman in the court three years ago.

Some time after the marriage, the man’s second wife became pregnant and later delivered a baby girl. Irked, the man began drifting apart from the other woman too. Later, he even refused to recognise the second wife. The other woman, on realising that the daughter’s birth was the reason behind his distances with her second husband, approached the family court and has filed a case against the husband, demanding maintenance from him and that he must stay with her now.

When the case was put up before the counsellors, the first wife of the man was also taken into the loop, who has chosen to stay mum in the case. The other woman, however, has said that if her second husband does not cater to her demands, she would file a criminal case against him.

Husband not ready to accept he married the second woman: Advocate Awasthi

Advocate Shail Awasthi told Free Press, that in this case, the man is not ready to accept that he had married the second woman. As of now, both the women have been asked to produce their marriage certificates and other evidences in the court.

