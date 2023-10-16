Bhopal: Three Killed, Three Injured As Two Bikes Collide

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed and three injured after two bikes collided head-on in Vidisha on Sunday night.

Pathari police station in-charge Babita Singh said that the accident took place near Shaharwasa village, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

Three persons each were riding the two vehicles when the incident occurred.

Two riders of one motorcycle and a rider of the other vehicle were killed after the collision, she said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the official said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added.

