 Bhopal: Three Killed, Three Injured As Two Bikes Collide
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Three Killed, Three Injured As Two Bikes Collide

Bhopal: Three Killed, Three Injured As Two Bikes Collide

Three persons each were riding the two vehicles when the incident occurred.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed and three injured after two bikes collided head-on in Vidisha on Sunday night.

Pathari police station in-charge Babita Singh said that the accident took place near Shaharwasa village, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

Three persons each were riding the two vehicles when the incident occurred.

Two riders of one motorcycle and a rider of the other vehicle were killed after the collision, she said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the official said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: The Many Chief Secys Of Madhya Pradesh, A Scared Officer & More
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

MP: Congress To Release Election Manifesto Today

Bhopal: Auto Rickshaw Driver Booked For Misbehaving With Passengers

Bhopal: Auto Rickshaw Driver Booked For Misbehaving With Passengers

MP: BJP May Declare Candidates For Rest Of Seats Today

MP: BJP May Declare Candidates For Rest Of Seats Today

Bhopal: Garbage Burning On Rise With Renovation & White Wash In Festival Season

Bhopal: Garbage Burning On Rise With Renovation & White Wash In Festival Season

Bhopal: Sindhi Boli, Sahitya Sabha To Be Held On October 29

Bhopal: Sindhi Boli, Sahitya Sabha To Be Held On October 29