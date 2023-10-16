Overheard In Bhopal: The Many Chief Secys Of Madhya Pradesh, A Scared Officer & More

Overheard In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

CS-in-waiting

The appointment of the Chief Secretary (CS) and the assembly election are happening together for the third time in the state. Since the then CS’s tenure was to end on December 31, after the assembly election in 2018, the new government had to appoint someone to that coveted post. In 2013, the CS was appointed just before the election, and the Model Code of Conduct came into force just after three days of his assuming office. The then CS prayed in the run-up to the election, that the ruling party should form the next government, and that he should remain on the post. Since the tenure of the present CS is ending on November 30, the new government has to appoint a CS immediately after taking over the reins of power. After the retirement of the present CS, a female IAS officer, because of her seniority, may be appointed in his place, though for a few days. There is, however, confusion about who will take over after her. This confusion has created a situation in Madhya Pradesh where one can find many chief secretaries-in-waiting. And this condition is similar to that of the one where one can see many chief ministers-in-waiting. Since there are four IAS officers of MP cadre and since all of them are considered chief secretaries-in-waiting, many bureaucrats are trying to chuff them.

Half-hearted working

An IAS officer, despite being posted in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, tries to show that he is maintaining a distance from the Chief Minister. Sahib is half-heartedly working in the CM’s secretariat. After his posting there, he is making all efforts to show that he has nothing to do with the BJP. This is the reason that just before the election, Sahib took leave from the CM’s secretariat, getting ready to leave his place of posting. After being posted to the CM Office, the officer was happy only for a few days, but since he did not get enough importance there, he was disappointed. The Principal Secretary posted in the CMO does not count on him, and, because of this, Sahib is not getting any importance. Ergo, worried about his next posting, the officer is trying to give a wide berth to the BJP. Sahib is one of the officers who have been transferred most of the time in the past three years, and there has been a story behind his transfer each time.

Scared officer

A senior IAS officer is highly strung these days, because he has committed many irregularities in the past three years. Now, he is scared of his wrong deeds, thinking lest his misdeeds should go public. Those who have given him sweetener are openly speaking about it. What has happened is that both the national parties are busy collecting funds for the election, so those associated with the department headed by Sahib are saying how much dough they have given to him. This is the reason that his wrong deeds are going public. What is more, the minister of the department is sending to different places the documents related to the irregularities. Puffed with arrogance, the officer who did not properly speak to anyone is out to please everyone now.

Shocking act

The recent rehabilitation of a retired officer to a position has surprised many in the corridors of power. Many retired officers were sparing no effort to get this position, but nobody could even imagine that he would be rehabilitated to the post. The appointment has especially shocked a bunch of retired officers. Since the retired officer, who has been given the assignment, had already been working for another post, his appointment to another position has spawned resentment among some former officers as well as among some other IAS officers who are working now. Nevertheless, the officials of the organisation, from where he has been transferred, have heaved a sigh of relief. During his stay in the department, he sent notices to many organisations doing construction works. The officers of this department are happy after his transfer.

Taken aback

An IAS officer got the shock after suddenly transferred before the election. He has been sent to the loop line from a plum posting in a corporation. Because the officer is well connected with the higher-ups in the government, his sudden removal from such an important position shocked him. It has happened for the second time that this bureaucrat has been removed from a post. Before his present posting, he was removed from a department, because its minister got angry with him. Now, a senior officer’s annoyance has led to his present place of posting. When Sahib was in the corporation, some information about his deeds went public, and the issue reached the doorstep of the senior officer. It ultimately weighed heavy on Sahib. There are murmurs in the corridors of power that the officer is waiting for the election, and once it is over, he will try for a plum posting. Since the officer has always held important positions because of his clout, his going to the loop line is bugging him.

Collecting brass

An IAS officer is collecting funds to help a minister to contest the upcoming election. The officer elevated to IAS cadre has been demanding money from those associated with the department to finance the minister’s election. The minister played an important role in transferring him to an important department, so the officer is collecting money for the minister to show his gratitude. The minister has deployed one of his associates to work with the officer. Now, both are seeking money from the suppliers, and the officers working for the department. It is learnt that a few officers have begun to avoid the duo, so that they may not ask for a huge amount. A few firms working for the department are highly upset about the duo’s demand for money. The minister of the department has been taking so much money from the suppliers that his fresh demand for it has disappointed them. The Principal Secretary of the department is keeping mum over the issue, because he, too, has made a lot of dosh through offstage deals.

