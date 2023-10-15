MP Election 2023: 'Fused Bulbs', Kailash Vijayvargiya Reacts To Congress' 1st List; Nath Seeks Public Blessings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at Congress' first list, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya called the opposition's candidates as "fused bulbs."

Speaking to media on Sunday, Vijayvargiya said, "I think out of 144 candidates, not even 44 candidates will be able to win. They all are fused bulbs."

Reacting to Nath's candidature from Chhindwara, Vijayvargiya said, "Kamal Nath is involved in several activities that divided the society, like riot of 1984. This is pending in the court, and that's why the Sikh community is angry.”

Notably, BJP has fielded Kailsah Vijayvargiya from Indore-1, taking the national general secretary by "surprise". He had even expressed "no intention" to fight the assembly election. Vijayvargiya will be contesting against Congress' Sanjay Shukla.

Meanwhile, MP Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath urged the public to ensure the success of the grand old party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Nath wrote, “Congress Party has released the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 today. I congratulate all the candidates and call upon the Congress workers and the respected people of Madhya Pradesh to ensure the success of the candidates and establish a government of truth and justice in the state.”

Notably, the opposition Congress has announced names 144 candidates on Sunday. The list includes 69 sitting legislators including Arif Masood, Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Suresh Raje, Scindia rival KP Singh and more. Polls to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17 and results will be declared on December 3.

