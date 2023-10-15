MP Election 2023: 'Hanuman' Vs CM Chouhan As Congress Fields Actor Vikram Mastal From Budhni

Vikram Mastal (L), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In its first list of 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly upcoming elections, Congress, on Sunday, has fielded actor Vikram Mastal— famous for playing the role of Lord Hanuman, against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mastal will be contesting the election from Budhni constituency, a seat that Chouhan has won five-times.

Mastal played the role of Hanuman in 2008 TV show Ramayana by Anand Sagar.

It is noteworthy that in the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had fielded senior Congress leader and former union minister Arun Yadav from Budhni. Chouhan defeated him with a margin of 58,999 votes.

On Sunday, Congress released its first list for assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Jitu Patwari from Rau

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home turf Chhindwara while Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghogarh.

State’s former sports minister Jitu Patwari has retained his ticket from Rau (Indore).

The ruling BJP has already released the names of 136 candidates so far for the 230 seat assembly, fielding heavyweights like union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: BSP Releases Fourth List Of 31 Candidates

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)