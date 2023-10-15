 MP Elections 2023: BSP Releases Fourth List Of 31 Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: BSP Releases Fourth List Of 31 Candidates

MP Elections 2023: BSP Releases Fourth List Of 31 Candidates

So far, the Mayawati-led BSP has declared names of 74 candidates for polls to the 230-member House.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
BSP chief Mayawati | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bahujan Samaj Party has issued its fourth list of 31 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled on November 17, a BSP office-bearer said.

So far, the Mayawati-led BSP has declared names of 74 candidates for polls to the 230-member House.

In the fourth list, the BSP has named candidates for the assembly seats under Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Sagar, Rewa, Singrauli, Katni, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Raisen, Khargone, Dhar, Alirajpur, Dewas, Indore, Jhabua, Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain and Shajapur districts, the party office-bearer said.

Read Also
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana Assembly Polls
article-image

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BSP won two seats in Madhya Pradesh.

However, one of its MLAs later joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The lone BSP MLA, Rambai Singh Parihar, is contesting election again from the same seat - Patharia in Damoh district. The BSP announced her name in a previous list.

BSP GGP alliance

The BSP and the Gondwana Gantantra Party have announced an alliance for the upcoming assembly polls, as per which the BSP plans to contest 178 seats while the GGP plans to field candidates in 52 seats.

The GGP was formed about three decades ago as a tribal outfit in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

It won a single seat in the assembly in 1998. In 2003, it won three assembly seats, its best performance to date. The party failed to register any victory after that.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Sulking Leaders Leave BJP & Congress In A Fix
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Going To MP Polls With Clear Approach Under Kamal Nath's Leadership, Says Congress; Claims CM...

Going To MP Polls With Clear Approach Under Kamal Nath's Leadership, Says Congress; Claims CM...

MP Crime: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In MP's Rewa District; One Held

MP Crime: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In MP's Rewa District; One Held

MP Election 2023: Angry, Former BJP MLA Resigns Hours Before Shivraj’s Arrival In Bhind 

MP Election 2023: Angry, Former BJP MLA Resigns Hours Before Shivraj’s Arrival In Bhind 

MP Election 2023: Fierce Battle In Jabalpur West As Sitting MLA Traun Bhanot To Face BJP MP Rakesh...

MP Election 2023: Fierce Battle In Jabalpur West As Sitting MLA Traun Bhanot To Face BJP MP Rakesh...

MP Election: Rival KP Singh Fielded From Shivpuri Amid Speculations Of Jyotiraditya Scindia...

MP Election: Rival KP Singh Fielded From Shivpuri Amid Speculations Of Jyotiraditya Scindia...