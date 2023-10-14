MP Elections 2023: Sulking Leaders Leave BJP & Congress In A Fix

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are few leaders both in BJP and Congress who are sulking owing to the alleged negligence shown to them by their respective party leadership. They are burning with anger and are in a bind.

As of now, they have kept cards close to their chest and no one knew what their future political step will be. For instance, former Minister and senior BJP leader Rustam Singh is angry after BJP denied assembly ticket to him from Morena assembly seat and fielded Raghuraj Kansana from there.

Speaking on denial of ticket to him, Rustam Singh said to Free Press that certainly he is angry as his name was on top in survey list. Even after BJP denied ticket to him then also he is still with BJP.

When asked that there are murmurs in social media that he is in touch with Congress and planning to join the latter, he said that there is no truth behind such things.

In the meantime, Congress is also trying to keep a close eye on few political leaders who are feeling politically insecure due to the probabilities that assembly tickets could be denied to them even after their strong claim. For instance, Ichawar MLA Shailendra Patel is feeling insecure as new entrant into the Congress, Megha Parmar is trying to make inroads into his constituency.

She is also staking the claim for assembly ticket from Ichawar. On the other hand, the corridors of power were abuzz with the speculation that BJP leader Anoop Mishra is in close touch with Congress and can take a big step in future as BJP is averse to give him a ticket from Gwalior east.

On Saturday evening, Mishra stated that he was not going anywhere and is going to remain with BJP. Sudhir Yadav who is son of former MP of BJP Laxminarayan Yadav, is in close contact with Congress and had even paid a cordial visit to Kamal Nath.

He is likely to join Congress in near future. Even his father is angry with BJP and can take any big political step in future. Sudhir was interested to contest election from Surkhi represented by revenue minister Govind Singh.

Cong leader from Lahar joins BJP

A Congress leader from Lahar assembly constituency, Dr Vinod Tiwari took the BJP membership on Saturday. BJP State President VD Sharma gave party’s membership to him. Dr Tiwari has served on various organization posts in Congress.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)