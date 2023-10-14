MP Weather Update: Navratri To Begin With Rain; Drop In Temperature From Next Week

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the activation of Western Disturbance, the weather will change once again in Madhya Pradesh. From October 15 to 17, there may be light rain in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Ujjain, Rewa and Sagar divisions of the state. After the passing of this system, the effect of cold will increase in the state. There will be a drop in day and night temperatures. Due to extreme heat, the record of 7 years was broken in Bhopal. The day temperature reached 36.7 degrees on Friday.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that Western Disturbance has become active around Iran, which will affect West-North India. Due to this, there may be light rain with thunderstorms in the northern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours i.e. on October 15, 16 and 17 . After the rainy season stops, the effect of cold will start increasing.

When and where is it expected to rain?

On October 15, there is a possibility of rain in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain divisions and parts of Rajasthan.

On October 16, there will be rain in Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa divisions. There may also be light rain in Ratlam and Jhabua.

On October 17, there will be light rain in the northern regions of the state which includes Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions.

Read Also Indore: Multiplex Chains Screen India VS Pak ICC Cricket World Cup Match

Trend of rain, heat and cold in October

In October, there is a trend of heat during the day, slight cold at night and light rain for one or two days. In the past years, all three seasons have been seen in October. This time also there is a similar estimate. However, it is becoming hotter during the day compared to the last few years. Due to an increase in intensity of sunlight up to 20% and dry air coming from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing intense heat.

7 year record broken in Bhopal, mercury 36.8 degrees

Many cities of Madhya Pradesh were affected by intense heat on Friday. The mercury reached 36.7 degrees in the capital Bhopal. Due to this, the record of heat in October of the last 7 years was broken. Earlier in October 2015, the mercury had reached 37.3 degrees.

The temperature reached 37.8 degrees in Damoh. The temperature was 37.2 degrees in Guna and 37 degrees in Khajuraho.

The temperature was 36.6 degrees in Gwalior and 36.5 degrees in Satna.

The temperature remained more than 35 degrees in Mandla, Rewa, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Narmadapuram, Shivpuri and Ujjain.