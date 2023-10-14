IND VS PAK: Madhya Pradesh In High Josh As Shopkeepers Install LCDs; Bhopal Roads Deserted, Special Prayers Offered In Temples

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was indeed a sporty Saturday as the citizens cheered for high-voltage match between India VS Pakistan. Less traffic was witnessed on Bhopal roads, while cricket fans in Jabalpur performed special aarti, praying for Team India's win. In fact, some shopkeepers have even installed LCDs to enjoy the match during work hours.

Politicians were as excited as all of us. Madhya Pradesh Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang wished Team India 'Good Luck and support. All Entire country is behind our playing 11.

"All 130 crore citizens are standing behind the playing-11. I am confident Team India will beat Pakistan."

Bhopal roads seen empty

Whereas the match fever is on among the people in Bhopal and Indore. The roads are seen empty as the people are busy watching the match at their homes.

Stretch connecting Polytechnic Square with VIP Road in Bhopal |

Prayers offered in Jabalpur for victory

Cricket lovers on Saturday prayed for team India's victory at Siddha Hanuman temple in Jabalpur. They prayed in the court of Mahabali Hanuman along with the Indian flag in their hands.

Special prayer offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

A special worship was performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for the victory of team India.

Priests of the temple performed the special worship while reciting a special mantra inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and wished for the victory of the Indian team on the occasion. They also prayed for India to clinch the World Cup.

Gwalior in ‘Josh’

On the other hand, the match between India and Pakistan started at 2 pm, but the atmosphere in Gwalior along with the entire country has been hot since morning. The people who are crazy about cricket have already made all the arrangements and are planning to enjoy the match. The excitement is at its peak due to the world's biggest rivalry and it being a Saturday (weekend). Right now Pitru Paksha are going on so there is no crowd in the market anyway. In such a situation, there is silence in the markets due to the India Pakistan match. There is talk of the match in the offices also. Shopkeepers have already installed LED TVs at tea and breakfast stalls. So that there is no impact on the subscription.