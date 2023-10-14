'Virat Will Be The Hero, Pakistan Only Scared Of Him': Indian Fans Pin Their Hopes On Kohli Ahead Of IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup Match (WATCH)

Fans pin their hopes on Virat Kohli everytime India plays against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup |

The excitement of fans knows no bounds as India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns on Saturday (October 14) in Ahmedabad in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Fans have gathered in large numbers outside the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium well in advance as no one wants to miss out on the energy and enthusiasm outside the stadium. Several fans outside the stadium, who have come from different parts of India, were seen rooting and cheering for star Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

From lavishing rich praise on Virat Kohli to mentioning his great record against Pakistan, a fan said that "Virat Kohli will be the hero of the match as he is very special whenever he plays against Pakistan. He will be the hero, Virat Kohli will be the hero."

Another fan expressed his hope and said that he was confident Kohli will score his hundred in the World Cup during the match against Pakistan. "Talking of Pakistan, they are scared of only one player and that is Virat Kohli," said the fan.

Talking of Saturday's blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, both India and Pakistan have won their two matches in the tournament so far. India has never lost to Pakistan in the ODI World Cup out of all the seven times the teams have clashed at Crickets' biggest tournament. While Babar Azam led Pakistan will look to change that record, India is confident going into the game courtesy current form and record against the neighbours in the World Cup.