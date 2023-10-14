Indore: Multiplex Chains Screen India VS Pak ICC Cricket World Cup Match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping up with the ‘josh’ of the citizens, theatres in Indore are screening India Vs Pakistan cricket match on Saturday. The high-voltage match is being screened at several cinema halls of multiplex chain of PVR INOX.

You can watch the live match at theatres located at malls on AB Road, Eastern Ring Rd, and RNT Marg. The tickets for the show are available online.

Notably, the biggest movie theater chain in India has declared that it will provide Indian cricket fans with a never-before-seen stadium-like experience.

The official page of PVR Cinemas wrote on Instagram “High-stakes #IndVsPak match and no better place to witness it LIVE! 🏏.”

The multiplex operator said it will screen all nine of India's league matches as well as the knockout games, semi-finals, and finals.

Excitement and happiness of Indian knew no bounds when the ICC declared Shubman Gill-- who was suffering from dengue, has recovered completely and will be playing today's match.

Prayers Offered at Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Before India's thrilling match against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023, a special prayer for the team's win was offered at the well-known Mahakaleshwar temple in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

Within the temple's sanctum sanctorum, priests performed a special prayer, reciting a special mantra and wishing for the Indian team's triumph on this auspicious occasion. Their prayers also included India winning the World Cup.

And not only in Ujjain, cricket lovers offered prayers across the state and country. Some fans performed special aarti at Hanuman mandir in Jabalpur, praying for Team India's victory.

In fact, several politicians like Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister have also expressed the excitement for the match, wishing Team India all support.

India has won the toss and chose to bowl.

