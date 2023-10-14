IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Special Prayers Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple For Team India's Victory; WATCH

Mahakaleshwar temple offers prayers for Team India's win over Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of India's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, a special worship was performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for the victory of team India. Priests of the temple performed the special worship while reciting a special mantra inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and wished for the victory of the Indian team on the occasion. They also prayed for India to clinch the World Cup.

"Today there is a big match between India and Pakistan in the cricket world cup 2023. This big match is not less than a festival in India. As every festival starts with the prayers of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva), today in the same way all the priests of the temple have prayed to Lord Mahakal for the victory of the Indian team," a priest Gaurav Sharma told ANI.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered at Ujjain's Mahakal temple ahead of India Vs Pakistan World Cup match pic.twitter.com/f0Q55MpZpc — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 14, 2023

"With the blessings of Lord Mahakal, India should emerge victorious in today's match and it was also wished that India should lift the World Cup 2023", he added.

The India-Pakistan match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. This match comes after India's two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

Pakistan coming off a confident-boosting win over Sri Lanka:

Although India won their first two matches of the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan have done the same. Their victory against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad should have boosted their confidence massively as they gunned down the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history.

Having never played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be interesting to see how Pakistan cope with the conditions.

