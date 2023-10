IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Hopefully, We Will Get The Result We Want', Says Sachin Tendulkar As He Lands In Ahmedabad

Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: IANS)

Before the start of the most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Ahmedabad to attend the high-voltage match.

While speaking to the media, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that he had reached Ahmedabad to support the Men in Blue and hoped that Rohit Sharma's side would get the result they wanted.

"I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want," Sachin Tendulkar said to the media.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Upon reaching Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match today, Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, "I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want..." pic.twitter.com/SYgsUiFV0D — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

Bollywood star and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan high-voltage match on Saturday.

Before the most awaited match of the tournament, India will be brimming with confidence since they have already sealed a win in the first two games of the tournament.

In the first match of the tournament, the Men in Blue beat Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed a stellar show in the game. Meanwhile, in the previous encounter, Rohit Sharma led the host and clinched an eight-wicket win.

India steamrolled Pakistan by 228 runs in their last meeting:

The last time India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super-Four match, the Men in Blue showcased a scintillating performance to beat their arch-rivals by 228 runs. When Virat Kohli scored a 122-run knock from 94 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul also scored 111 runs from 106 balls in the Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma's side will get the upper hand on the match from the very first moment of the game since they will be playing in front of the home crowd.

After playing two matches, India stands in third place with four points on the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with a net run rate of +1.500

