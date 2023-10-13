'Ghar Pe, AC Mein Baithke....': After Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Urges Fans Not To Request For ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After Virat Kohli, Team India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has asked fans not to make a request for 2023 World Cup tickets. The right-handed batter took to his official Instagram story and hilariously urged fans to enjoy the India-Pakistan clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad from the comforts of their home.

A couple of weeks ago, Kohli also posted on his Instagram story that he would not entertain anyone's request for World Cup tickets. With the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on the horizon, fans have come in massive numbers for the tickets.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar wrote in his Instagram story:

"Bhailog ghar pe acche acche Tv hain sabke, enjoy karo aur AC mein baithke match dekho. No more ticket requests pls."

Suryakumar Yadav story. | (Credits: Instagram)

India start as firm favourites for the blockbuster showdown:

With the Men in Blue enjoying a perfect 7-0 50-over World Cup record over Pakistan, they will start as firm favourites yet again. India, led by Rohit Sharma, have been near perfect in both their wins so far and should fancy their chances of beating Babar Azam's men.

However, the Men in Green have also won both their games thus far, including chasing a record-breaking 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. Headlined by centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan gunned down 345 despite the top-order falling cheaply.

With the tourists set to play in Ahmedabad for the first time, it will be interesting to see how they respond to the conditions.