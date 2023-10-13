IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Here Are Things To Know If You Are Planning To Attend Blockbuster Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023

Fans can enter into the stadium from 10 am, with the marquee clash to begin at 2:00 pm.

The pre-match program will start at 12:30, with renowned signers like Sukhwinder Singh and Airijit Singh set to perform.

The fans attending the fixture can only take purse, mobile phones, hat & medicines.

Gujarat Cricket Association has vowed to provide free water and medical facility to the spectators.

India steamrolled Pakistan by 228 runs when the two teams last played. The match was the Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023

India enjoy a perfect 7-0 record over arch-rivals and start as firm favourites for the upcoming clash.

India secured an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in their most recent 2023 World Cup game.

Pakistan are also coming off a confident-boosting win over Sri Lanka, gunning down 345 after centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan.

