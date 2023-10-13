IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Here Are Things To Know If You Are Planning To Attend Blockbuster Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Fans can enter into the stadium from 10 am, with the marquee clash to begin at 2:00 pm.
(Credits: Twitter)
The pre-match program will start at 12:30, with renowned signers like Sukhwinder Singh and Airijit Singh set to perform.
(Credits: Twitter)
The fans attending the fixture can only take purse, mobile phones, hat & medicines.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gujarat Cricket Association has vowed to provide free water and medical facility to the spectators.
(Credits: Twitter)
India steamrolled Pakistan by 228 runs when the two teams last played. The match was the Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023
(Credits: Twitter)
India enjoy a perfect 7-0 record over arch-rivals and start as firm favourites for the upcoming clash.
(Credits: Twitter)
India secured an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in their most recent 2023 World Cup game.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan are also coming off a confident-boosting win over Sri Lanka, gunning down 345 after centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!