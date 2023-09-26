From Shubman Gill To Haris Rauf: Meet The Star Debutants To Watch Out For In ICC World Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Shubman Gill has been in outstanding form in ODI cricket this year, plundering 1230 runs in 20 matches at 72.35. Hence, fans will be expecting big things from him.
England made the bold selection of including Harry Brook over Jason Roy in the World Cup squad. While Brook didn't have a very good IPL season this year, he could explode as a lower middle-order batter for England.
Shreyas Iyer was in danger of missing the World Cup due to his back injury. However, his century against Australia in Indore could be a sign of things to come.
Ashton Agar could be Australia's surprise package in the tournament as his left-arm spin and handy batting skills might make a massive difference.
England's Liam Livingstone is a hard-hitting batter and could take the tournament by storm with his fireworks in the death overs. Livingstone is also capable of bowling both off-spin and leg-spin.
South Africa's diminutive skipper Temba Bavuma has been in amazing form of late and will be keen to take his form into the World Cup.
Heinrich Klaasen showcased his brutal power-hitting in a recent ODI against Australia, smashing 174 off 83 balls. As an excellent player of spin, Klaasen could be most effective in the middle-overs.
Suryakumar Yadav looks to have finally cracked ODI cricket, smashing back-to-back 50s against Australia recently. He could don the finisher's role for India in the World Cup.
Mohammed Siraj, the No.1 ranked ODI bowler, is highly lethal with the new ball. Siraj's dismantling of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final could be a sign of things to come in the World Cup.
Devon Conway is one of the most reliable opening batters today. While Conway has had little success in ODIs of late, he will bank on his IPL 2023 success in India to set the tone for New Zealand.
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is arguably one of the fastest bowlers today. His aggression combined with short-pitched deliveries will be the most to watch out for.
Dunith Wellalage made headlines during Asia Cup 2023 by dismissing Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli with his left-arm spin. Wellalage could wield his magic even in India, the tracks of which are known to favour spin.
