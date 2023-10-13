 IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Clash On TV & OTT?
The live streaming details of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup clash on Saturday. Hence, fans are inevitably excited to know where can they watch the marquee fixture. Both India and Pakistan are coming off winning two consecutive matches; hence, the contest is expected to be an exhilarating one.

Team India will start as firm favourites for the clash and enjoy a perfect record against the arch-rivals, having beaten them on 7 occasions since 1992. With home advantage also on India's side, they should fancy themselves to win their third match of the tournament.

Although India might have won both their matches, Pakistan have also done the same and are coming off a confident-boosting victory over Sri Lanka. Despite their top-order failing in pursuit of 345, the Men in Green chased down the target with minimum fuss as Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique struck centuries.

However, in contrast to India's top-order, Pakistan's has been woefully out of form. Rohit Sharma hammered a fiery 131 against Afghanistan, while Virat Kohli has struck fifties in both matches. Shreyas Iyer looked in excellent nick against Afghanistan albeit a brief stay, while KL Rahul made a pristine 97 against Australia.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup fixture?

The marquee showdown will be telecast on Star Sports' network. As far as the live streaming goes, it will be available on Hotstar.

