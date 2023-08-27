Overheard In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What a relief!

A former chief secretary (CS), a former additional chief secretary (ACS), and a few officers, who are working at present, are dead chuffed after an owner of a private company recently got a respite from a local court in a case. The name of the former CS also cropped up in the litigation. Since the owner of the firm got a relief, the ex-CS is also about to get rid of the case. Fear of arrest was looming over the former CS and, to get a respite from it, he battered at the doors of many politicians. Ergo, after the owner of the firm got a relief, Sahib felt as though the court had given it to him. Sahib is actually waiting for the Congress to form the next government, so that he may return to the state and get an important position. The case, however, blocked his way. Yet, the probe agency has the option, and that is – to go to the Supreme Court. So, the ex-CS has got only an interim relief.

Lovey-dovey secretary

People in the corridors of power are nattering about the love affair of a secretary-rank IAS officer. The officer’s affair has snafued the day-to-day functioning of the department he works for. The files sent to the department are never returned on time. Because of his lacklustre attitude towards work, Sahib got a dressing-down from his boss at a meeting in the presence of many of his colleagues and some junior officials. No sooner had the meeting begun than the boss sought some information from the secretary, but his reply failed to satisfy his superior who raked him over the coals. Then the secretary sat through the meeting putting his head down. Now, the officials of the department are chatting about the tongue-lashing that the secretary received at the meeting. Yet, he is not ready to change his conduct. He is so much involved in other activities that he may soon be up the creek.

‘Ma’am Holiday’

A Principal Secretary (PS)-rank officer is called ‘Madam Holiday.’ The officer has got this nickname, since she has taken more than 200 days of leave in the past one year. She comes to the office only to go on leave again after staying in her place of work for a few hours. Her behaviour indicates that as if she were afflicted with all the ailments prevailing in the world. She may, however, be seen visiting other areas of the state, but the reason for her going on leave regularly is that she wants posting in another town instead of the state capital. Thus, she is frequently taking leave and, for this reason, she has a dispute with a person in the office where she is posted. Since madam barely takes interest in work, she has always been in the loop line. Although some critical remarks have been made in her CR, yet she is not ready to change her conduct.

Behind the curtain

An Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) is one of those who played an important role behind the curtain along with a Rajya Sabha member in opening a front against Bade Sahib in the administration. The ACS was in the loop line for a long time after the BJP returned to power in 2020. All his efforts to return to the mainstream administration fell through. Although the ACS has been given an important department, yet he is still nursing a grudge against Bade Sahib. The ACS, who is on good terms with the member of RS, is provoking the politician to act against Bade Sahib. The ACS is also very close to a former chief secretary (CS) who has left the state. The former CS got angry with the government after he had been removed from an important post. The ACS is one of those who are anxiously waiting for a change of government, so that he may be powerful again.

Moneyed PS

If a man is immensely rich, he can afford to make many plans. A well-heeled Principal Secretary (PS) is just doing that. The officer recently bought a piece of land in the name of one of his close relatives in Dewas. Sahib plans to set up a medical college with two other persons on that plot. The place, where Sahib bought the land, will be developed in the coming days, so he is planning to set up a medical college there. He has included a doctor and a businessman in his scheme of things. Since Sahib has filched a huge amount of carrots, he planned either to set up a hospital or to construct a mall. Now, he has decided to set up a big project, like opening a medical college, and he is preparing for it. Because the project is in the name of one of his relatives, the PS will act from behind the curtain. His wife is making a blueprint for it, since the PS remains very busy.

Yearn for power

A former director general of police (DGP) is taking feedback on the Congress’s prospects in the ensuing election. He has been close to the Congress, though the BJP government elevated him to the top post in the police department. He is collecting feedback on the Congress’s position in each constituency by calling up police officers. He is also taking feedback on what the party should do to improve its position in certain areas. The former DGP is in contact with a former chief minister and is working for him. Since Sahib is of friendly nature, he is acquainted with many people in the areas where he had been posted, so he is collecting information from them, too. He has prepared a report on two regions in the state and is working for the third region. Although he is very old, yet his yearn for power still lingers on him. This is the reason that he is still active.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)