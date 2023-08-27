WATCH: Snake Charmers In MP's Gwalior Teach Lesson To Molestation Accused By Blowing Flute Into His Ears

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Snake charmers taught an unforgettable lesson to a bus conductor in Gwalior by blowing flute into his ears for molesting girls on Sunday. The incident happened on the way when the police were taking the man to the police station. School girls of the area had complained about the conductor molesting them while travelling in the bus.

A video of the incident has also come to fore.

Talking about the incident, Ghatigaon SDOP Santosh Patel told the media that during a legal awareness camp, a girl student was asked where and how she can file a complaint. To which, the SDOP replied that she can dial 100 and take the help of the police or else, she can also write her complaint on a paper and put it in the ‘Beti ki peti’ (complaint box) installed at the school.

When the complaint box was opened, an application was received with a complaint about a bus conductor harassing women.

As soon as this information was received, the police force reached the spot and caught the bus conductor and arrested him. The police then started taking the accused to the police station on foot.

Onlookers sought apology from accused

SDOP said, “When we were taking the accused to the police station, some snake charmers came there and started playing flutes in his ear all the way to the police station.”

When the onlookers came to know about the whole incident, they also started demanding a public apology from the accused. The bus conductor apologised and vowed to never commit such a crime again.

