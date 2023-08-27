Bhopal: CM Shivraj Announces Subsidised Cylinders, 35% Job Reservation For Women; Ladli Behna Yojana Beneficiaries To Get ₹1250 From October

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the "Laadli Behna Sammelan" at Bhopal's Jamburi Maidan, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, "Out of all the vacancies in the police and other departments, 35% will now be reserved for women. Many positions, where the government makes appointments, will now see 35% women nominees."

Chouhan stated, "In every police station of Madhya Pradesh, an adequate number of positions will be reserved for daughters as police personnel. The 'Laadli Sisters' will be part of the 'Livelihood Mission'. They will receive loans from banks for work, with an interest rate of just 2%, and this interest will be borne by the state.

He continued by saying, "In this month of Sawan, your brother will provide a cooking gas cylinder for ₹450. After that, a permanent system will be set up to ensure that our sisters don't have to buy expensive gas cylinders."

Chouhan also announced, "The collection of increased electricity bills will not occur. In September, the elevated electricity bills will become zero. The electricity bill for poor sisters will be just ₹100. Where there is no electricity in distant areas and colonies with 20 houses, we will provide electricity. For this, ₹900 crores have been allocated."

During the event, Chouhan launched the "Laadli Behna Calendar" and distributed ₹250 in the bank accounts of "Laadli Sisters" as a Raksha Bandhan gift. He mentioned, "Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with enthusiasm. On September 10, another ₹1,000 will be added, and from October, ₹1,250 will be deposited in the bank accounts of 'Laadli Sisters'."

As per state government data, a sum of Rs 3,628.85 crore has been given as financial aid to eligible women under the Ladli Behna Yojana that started on June 10 this year.

'I don't differentiate on religion'

Chouhan declared, "The alcohol policy will incorporate that in areas where more than half of the sisters do not want alcohol shops, those shops will be closed from next year." He added, "I don't differentiate based on religion. All sisters are my sisters, whether they belong to any caste, Hindu or Muslim."

Regarding land allotment, he stated, "In industrial estates, plots will be prioritized for entrepreneurial sisters. In villages, plots will be given for sisters' residence. Plots will also be provided for sisters to live on the lands recovered from mafia in the cities."

CM's son also participated in the event

Chouhan concluded, "I also announce that I will sponsor the education of 'Laadli Sisters'. I will pay their fees, so that our daughters can study well."

During the Sammelan, Chief Minister Chouhan performed the traditional foot-washing ceremony for the "Laadli Sisters" and received a special Rakhi from them. His son Kartikeya also participated in the event.

