Bhopal: NMC Warns Pvt Medical Colleges Over Stipends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned all self-finance and private medical colleges of strict action if the PG students were not remunerated at par with remuneration being paid in government medical institutions and Central medical institutions.

Many private medical colleges do not pay remuneration to their Post Graduate (PG) students in Madhya Pradesh citing one reason or another, said Dr Kuldip Gupta of GMC

“Stipend is not given for months in some of the private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Rs 2000 is deducted for not attending or being absent in Continuing Medical Education (CME). It is not possible to attend CME due to the busy posting schedule of PG residents doctors,” said Gupta.

On various grounds, fines are slapped and deducted from their stipend, he added.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) JDN (Junior Doctor Network) Dr Shankul Dwivedi said, “In some private medical colleges, PG-1 students are given Rs 55,000 while in government medical colleges, the student gets Rs 69,115. Fine from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 is imposed and the same is deducted from stipend. Similarly, the amount is deducted from the stipend on being absent.”

Regulation 13 of Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000, reads, “PG students of institutes located in various states and Union Territories shall be paid remuneration at par with remuneration being paid in government medical institutions and central medical institutions.”