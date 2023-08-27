Bhopal: Three Ministers Inducted Into Cabinet For 40 Days | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three ministers were sworn in just 40 days before the implementation of the model code of conduct. Governor Mangubhai Patel administered oath of office at 8.45am to three legislators – Gaurishanker Bisen, Rajendra Shukla and Rahul Lodhi.

Bisen and Shukla took oath as cabinet ministers and Lodhi as a minister of state. In the past few years, it happened for the first time that the cabinet was expanded three months before the election.

The model code of conduct will be in force in the first week of October, so the newly appointed ministers have only a month for doing work for their constituencies.

The BJP has inducted these three ministers into the cabinet only to balance regional and caste equations. The purpose of giving ministerial berth to Shukla was to woo the Brahmins and other voters in Vindhya region.

Similarly, Bisen has been inducted into the cabinet to please the voters of Mahakaushal. In the same way, Lodhi was appointed minister of state to pacify Uma Bharti.

Both Shukla and Bisen are close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Lodhi is the nephew of Bharti. The senior leaders of the ruling party were doing exercises for the cabinet expansion, but the central leadership was not giving a nod for it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave his nod for the proposed cabinet expansion during his trip to the state last Sunday. So, three legislators were inducted into the cabinet.

Read Also MP: Food Samples Collected Before Upcoming Festivals In Mandsaur

CM’s strength increases

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has proved his power and political astuteness in expanding his cabinet. Three ministers were chosen according to Chouhan’s wishes. Both Shukla and Bisen are close to the Chief Minister who also played an important role in appointing Lodhi.

If necessary another expansion will be done: CM

In reply to a question over the reason for expanding the cabinet only for 75 days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would return to power after 75 days.

If necessary, he will go for another cabinet expansion, he said, adding that since it was required, he acted accordingly. The expansion of ministry will boost the state’s growth, he said.

Circle of corrupt friends expanded: Nath

Reacting to the cabinet expansion, MPCC president Kamal Nath said it was an expansion of the circle of corrupt friends. The BJP is going to lose the election even if it changes the entire cabinet, he said.

Shukla may get PHE or PR, WCD for Bisen likely

Talks about the distribution of portfolios among the newly appointed ministers have begun. According to reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may give two departments from the ones that he is holding to two cabinet ministers.

Chouhan is holding Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), general administration, public relations (PR), women and child development department (WCD), public health engineering department (PHE) and aviation.

Rajendra Shukla may get either PHE or PR or commercial tax department (CTD) which is with finance minister Jagdish Dewda. Gaurishankar Bisen may be given WCD. In case Shukla is given CTD, Bisen may be given PHE. Rahul Lodhi may be made minister of state for water resources department.

Read Also Bhopal: Justice Sudhir Agrawal Transferred From NGT Central Bench

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)