Had slapped fine of Rs 56 lakh on state government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Bhopal: Justice Sudhir Agrawal Transferred From NGT Central Bench | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Sudhir Agrawal was transferred from central bench ofNational Green Tribunal(NGT) to principal bench, Delhi, on Saturday. Justice SK Singh has succeeded Justice Sudhir Agrawal. Madhya Pradesh comes under central zone of NGT.

Justice Sudhir Agrawal, on August 18, had slapped fine of Rs 5 lakh on state government for non-compliance of previous order regarding illegal construction in Kaliasot river bed.

In 2014, NGT had issued order to remove illegal construction within 33.3-metre periphery of river bed. NGT had given a month’s time for compliance of order.

This order had affected many builders and developers. About 30 residential colonies and 50,000 people were to be affected specially in Kolar satellite township.

After NGT order of August 18, Water Resources Department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration had swung into action and took measurement of Kaliasot river bed and verifying Full Tank Level (FTL) pillars in river bed and catchment areas.

Follow us on

