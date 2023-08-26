MP Chairs DISHA Meeting To Review Progress Achieved Under Central Schemes In Khargone | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Regional MP Gajendra Singh Patel chaired a meeting of the District Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review the progress achieved under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The MP took a detailed review about the progress achieved so far under flagship programmes of the Central government including Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, PMAY-Urban and Rural, watershed development projects including other welfare schemes.

While reviewing Bilwa-Kharak Dam to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 4.2 crore, Anil Bagole, executive engineer, Rural Engineering Department said that tenders would be opened on September 5.

Besides, the MP stressed upon initiating development works announced by CM Chouhan during a visit to Khargone including renovation of Sirvel Mahadev temple and flyover construction work.

Reviewing progress under Jal Jeewan Mission, executive engineer Achale said that out of 778 approved schemes, 220 schemes were completed and handed over to respective panchayats.

He also sought information on progress under PMSY, on which general manager Jatav said that work of 12 flyovers costing Rs 4316.614 lakh is under tendering process.

New flyovers along Sarwar Devala-Borkheda, Chiragpura-Sirali-Kaldha- Borgaon-Daudwa, Satwara to Bamnala, Thibgaon to Mohammadpur, Khargone-Deoli-Barud would ease movement and address traffic issues.

District panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, municipality president Chhaya Joshi, district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma and district education officer Hemlata Solanki besides deputy collectors, administrative officials and public representatives also attended the meeting.

