WATCH: Woman Slaps CMO In MP's Morena As She Loses Cool While Listing Complaints

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic incident, a woman who reached Sabalgarh municipality office seeking redressal of her grievances allegedly slapped the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) following an argument. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Both the parties have given applications at the Sabalgarh police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information, the CMO of Sabalgarh Municipality Siyasharan Yadav was in his office, when a group of women reached there with complaints pertaining to their ward. As the women listed their problems and started raising their voice, the CMO allegedly asked them to maintain the decibel. This agitated one of the women and she slapped him.

The CMO immediately called a meeting of the employees and protested against the incident. Both the parties have filed a complaint at the police station. . Station in-charge Shashi Kumar says that on the application of the CMO, a case of obstruction and assault has been registered in official work.

Woman councilors Rachna Ashraf, Vimla Devi along with other local women including, Rukmani Jaga, submitted their application in Sabalgarh police station, accusing CMO Siyasharan Yadav of misbehaving with women.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)