 MP Sex Scandal: Congress MLA Suresh Raje Caught In Compromising Position With Man; Video Goes Viral
The viral video about the same has caused a stir within the Congress party.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sex-scandal involving Congress MLA Suresh Raje has stirred controversy in Madhya Pradesh's political circles. The obscene video showing Raje in compromised position with an unknown man is widely being circulated on social media, drawing flak from public. The timing couldn't be worse as it surfaced barely a few months ahead of elections.

In the video, Congress MLA from Dabra constituency Suresh Raje was seen in a hotel room, lying close to his alleged male friend on a bed. In the clip, the male friend can be heard saying to MLA, "Sir, mujhe apna bana lijiye" (Sir, make me yours forever), while recording the entire act on his phone.

The duo talked for a while, following which the video shows MLA Raje in compromised position with his alleged friend amid moaning in the background.

