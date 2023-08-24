MP S*x Scandal Video: Congress MLA Suresh Raje Calls His Viral Video ‘Morphed’, Claims Political Blackmail

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Suresh Raje termed the viral video— in which he was allegedly seen in a compromising position with a man, ‘morphed’. He claimed that the video is ‘highly edited’ and that he has been subjected to prolonged attempts of political and financial blackmail by those who recorded it.

Raje has also sought the legal action, accusing the BJP of exploiting the situation for their advantage.

State minister and BJP leader Lokendra Parashar, demanded former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath to address the situation.

Parashar emphasized that elected representatives carry the aspirations and expectations of countless individuals, necessitating transparency in addressing such issues.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raje broke his silence on the matter, revealing that the video was edited and that he was threatened with viral circulation if he didn't pay an extortion amount of ₹50 lakh.

Raje asserted his resolve, stating he possessed evidence that he would provide to the police. He claimed that discussions about the video had been circulating for the past five to six months, but he remained unfazed, trusting the truth would ultimately prevail.

Raje's response was based on rumor, he noted, and he refrained from taking any action without concrete evidence.

In the midst of addressing the controversy, Raje was holding a meeting in the Bharkhari village within his constituency. He took the opportunity to address the media directly, revealing that he possesses information about those attempting to blackmail him, which he plans to share with the media post legal proceedings.

Raje emphasized that the viral video is heavily edited and devoid of truth, expressing confidence that a thorough investigation would expose the facts.

