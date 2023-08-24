MP: After Vande Bharat, Miscreants Pelt Stones At Shatabdi Express Near Gwalior, Train Window Damaged | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants pelted stones on the Shatabdi Express going from Delhi to Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station on Wednesday. This incident happened somewhere between Sitholi and Sandalpur near Gwalior. Fortunately, no passenger was hurt in the incident though, the glass of one of the coaches of the train was completely broken.

A similar incident of pelting stones on Vande Bharat Express was also reported recently.

Glass of C9 coach damaged

According to the information, the Shatabdi Express, which left for Rani Kamalapati station (Habibganj) from New Delhi, was pelted with stones between Sandalpur and Sitholi when it crossed from Gwalior. In the incident, a glass of the C9 coach of the train was completely damaged. There was much panic among the passengers when the glass near seat number 28-29 of C9 coach was damaged by stone pelting and they immediately vacated the seat.

Railway Jhansi Division's PRO Manoj Kumar Singh said, “No one has been hurt in this incident. The glass of the train which was damaged was replaced at Jhansi station and the train was dispatched.”

Similar incidents reported earlier

This incident of stone pelting on high speed trains is not the first one. Just a few days back some minors were caught near Gwalior railway station throwing stones at the trains passing through the track. They also used to keep stones on the railway track.

A similar case had also come to the fore recently in which a person used to pelt stones only on the Vande Bharat train. When he was caught and interrogated he told that he used to do this as a hobby.

