Indore: 54 Colonies’ Residents To Benefit From IDA’s Legalisation Decision

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) has decided to legalise its various schemes which includes scheme No 172, 161 and 77. Around 54 colonies with more than five lakh population will get relief from this decision of IDA. A letter to this effect has been sent by the IDA to the state government, on which instructions will be given by the government after taking a quick decision.

Chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said that the colonies included in various schemes of the authority which fall in the illegal category will be legalised. He said that the following colonies will be legalised in scheme no 161, 172 and 77, so that the population living in these colonies which is above 5 lakhs will be able to legalise their residence.

Chawda added that in these colonies, there will be systematic arrangements for civic amenities like good roads, drainage, water etc. For the last six months, the authority has also been considering how its benefits can reach the public. Recently the board of directors of the authority has taken a proper decision in this regard.

Name of colonies

Colonies to be benefitted in these schemes are Srishti Palace, Shrinath Vihar, Shrinath Street, Rishi Nagar-A, Rishi Nagar-B, Pushp Nagar, Roshan Bagh, Kamla Keshar Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, Kailash Bagh Colony, New Kaveri Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Asha Palace, Suvidhi Nagar, Lake Palace, Panchavati Nagar, Sahu Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Netram's Garden, Pawanpuri, Indira Ekta Nagar, Shabnam Nagar, Shriram Nagar, Pushpdeep Nagar, Samta Nagar, Sumitra Nagar, Parvati Palace, Sonia Palace, Gajraj Nagar-A, Gajraj Nagar-C, Vinayak Nagar, Chetan Nagar (Near Devpuri), Suraj Nagar Extension, Kashi Nagar, Devpuri Colony, Sanjeevani Nagar, Vipra Nagar, Ganeshbagh, Suraj Nagar Tekri, Preeti Nagar , Gajraj Nagar-B, Cheytan Nagar-A, Ayodhyapuri Colony, Anand Nagar Extension, Shukla Bagichi, Gulmohar Garden, Rajabagh, Vishal Nagar, Shraddhabagh Colony, New Rajaram Nagar, Kushwaha Nagar-A, Kushwaha Nagar-B, Kushwaha Nagar- C, Anand Ki Bagichi and other areas.

