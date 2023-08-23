 Indore: Feeling Helpless, Woman Touches Commissioner's Feet, Seeks Justice For Her Engineer Son's Murder
Indore: Feeling Helpless, Woman Touches Commissioner's Feet, Seeks Justice For Her Engineer Son's Murder

Former MLA and former mayor Malini Gaur accompanied the mother of the deceased to the commissioner's office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after Civil engineer Atul Jain was stabbed to death in Indore's Chandan Nagar area, his family met Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar, demanding strict punishment for the accused, on Wednesday. Notably Jain was murdered over a petty issue that stemmed out of car collision.

Feeling helpless, Jain's mother even held the feet of the police commissioner, requesting that the houses of the criminals should be demolished at the earliest. She appealed the strict most punishment should be given to her son's murderers.

