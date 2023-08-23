 Chandrayaan-3: Havan, Rudra Abhishek Across Madhya Pradesh For Successful Landing; Schools Prepare Big Screen For The Show | WATCH
11 Vedic Brahmins started the recitation of 'Ganesh Sankat Stotram' and 'Rudra Ahishek' at Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Nava Durga Temple in Bhopal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Echoing the sentiments of the entire nation, people in Madhya Pradesh were also seen bowing down to their respective deities, praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface scheduled on Wednesday evening. 

In the same vein, 11 Vedic Brahmins started the recitation of 'Ganesh Sankat Stotram' and performed 'Rudra Abhishek' at Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Nava Durga Temple in Bhopal. 

Similarly, in Indore, 21 Brahmans performed havan and prayed for the success of India's third lunar mission at Khajrana Temple.

Priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple, Ashok Bhatt said, "A havan was performed here after praying to Lord Ganesha for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. This will increase the pride of our nation." On Wednesday, there is a huge crowd of devotees right from the morning to till evening. It is an important day of Lord Ganesha and Chandrayaan-3 is landing on this day, he added.

Devotees gather at Bageshwar Dham

Meanwhile, in Chhatarpur a large number of devotees gathered at Bageshwar Dham and offered prayers for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. A special havan and puja were organised at the temple which saw huge participation from the devotees. 

A special 'Bhasma Aarti' was also performed at Mahakaleshwar temple in the Ujjain district on Wednesday morning.

Special arrangements for school students in Jabalpur

On the other hand, tremendous enthusiasm was seen among the school students in Jabalpur Special arrangements have also been made for the students of the city's Model High School to watch the anticipated soft landing of the spacecraft on big screen. 

Students of Pandit Lajja Shankar Jha Model High School said that today is a proud day not only for them but for the whole country when everyone is praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the South Pole. 

Landing at 6:04 pm

It has been a month and eight days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. If all goes well, India will be the first country to successfully land on the Moon's South Pole. The landing is expected at 6:04 pm.

