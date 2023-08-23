MP: Nagpur Police Serves Notice To Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma In BJP Leader Sana Khan's Murder Case

Sana Khan and her husband Amit Sahu |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Leader Sana Khan's murder has taken a political turn as Nagpur police served notice to Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday. Notably, Sanjay Sharma has been an MLA from BJP before 2018.

Sanjay Sharma is MLA from Narsinghpur district’s Tendukheda assembly and is known to have close connections with Sana’s accused husband Amit Sahu alias Pappu. According to information, Amit talked to Sanjay Sharma both before and after committing Sana Khan's murder.

Police have also arrested a person named Ravi Shankar Yadav in the case taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to five.

Amit ran sextortion racket

It was recently revealed that the primary accused in the murder case, Amit Sahu, and his accomplice were reportedly subjecting the 35-year-old woman to abuse. The accused allegedly coerced Sana Khan into sextortion, using her as 'honey-trap' to extort money.

On Tuesday, police arrested Kamlesh Patel, a Jabalpur-based criminal in connection with the case. Kamlesh is suspected to have destroyed the deceased BJP leader’s cell phone.

Sana's body was dumped in river

Sana Khan, who was a resident of Maharashtra and the State Secretary of the BJP Minority Morcha, had travelled from Nagpur to Jabalpur. In Jabalpur, her husband Amit Sahu runs a dhaba (roadside eatery). Amit allegedly killed Sana by hitting her with sticks and dumped her body in Narmada river.