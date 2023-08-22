MP: Police Arrest Another Associate Of Amit Sahu Involved In BJP Leader Sana Khan Murder Case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Jabalpur, police have arrested another associate of Amit Sahu, who was involved in the murder of BJP official Sana Khan. The inquiry has shown that the culprit in question is Kamlesh Patel, and that he is suspected of destroying Sana Khan's cell phone. The mobile is currently being looked into by the police to determine whether or not he actually destroyed it.

Amit Sahu had offensive images and videos of several people for 'honeytrapping' and 'sextortion' business. According to sources, Sana Khan's phone included the same information. The accused may have kept a lot of clippings in a secure location, according to the police.

Who is Amit Sahu?

Amit alias Pappu Sahu, the prime suspect in the murder of Sana Khan, and his accomplices have been charged with blackmailing and extortion. Amit alias Pappu Sahu is a notorious criminal from Jabalpur. On Saturday, Dharmendra Yadav, a criminal, was also taken into custody along with Amit Sahu. With the aid of his collaborators from Jabalpur and Nagpur, Amit Sahu tormented a 35-year-old victim both physically and mentally.

Threatening to murder her, he forced her into sending her information to numerous friends. There, he forced her to participate in explicit video and photo shoots. Amit Sahu used that photo and video to extort money from several individuals in Nagpur.

The accused defrauded a large number of individuals in Nagpur in this way. Sana Khan's phone included some images and videos of this racket. Amit Sahu murdered Sana and dumped her body in the Hiran River. Then, at Dharmendra Yadav's request, Sahu's friend, Kamlesh Patel, ordered the disposal of Sana Khan's cellphone into the Narmada River. In a well, he had hidden a cell phone. But there wasn't much information in it.

Who is Kamlesh Patel?

Known as Dharmendra Yadav's right-hand, Kamlesh Patel is a Jabalpur-based criminal. He is engaged in criminal activity such as sand trafficking. He has committed a number of crimes at Dharmendra's command. Through Dharmendra, he communicated with Sahu. Police believe Kamlesh Patel destroyed Sana Khan's cell phone and kept the sextortion racket's clippings in a safe location after the murder.

