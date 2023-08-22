Bhopal: Change Names Of Places With Muslim Connotations, Say Leaders Of Hindu Organisation In Viral Video

Bhopal: 'They Are Thriving Under Govt Protection,' Hindu Organisation Asks People To Take Matters In Own Hand For Creation Of Hindu Rashtra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, where leaders of Hindu organisations can be heard giving provocative speech during a programme in Bhopal. They urged public to do their bit in making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' instead of completely depending on the government.

Leaders of Dharma Raksha Group were addressing a program on “Hindu Rashtra Vichar Manthan” where they asked people to change the names of places in Old Bhopal with Islamic connotations to Hindu ones. “There is a place in Old Bhopal called Peergate, but some people call it Somvara. No gazette has published the name Somvara but there are some vigilant people like you and me who started calling it Somvara on our own, since we had an objection in calling it Peergate,” one of the leaders said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leaders ask people to change names of places on their own

He further added, “So, there must be some places in your area as well. Rename them on your own. Why do you need a government? Did they (Muslims) release any gazette? They used their power and made Brahmanpura Ibrahimpura. And you call yourself a Hindu lion. What do you fear? Why don’t you start calling Ibrahimpura, Brahmanpura?”

The leader did not stop here and went as far as to ask Hindus to gift their sisters a sword or spray instead of chocolates.

'56 types of jihad in the country'

Another young leader during his speech claimed that Muslims have undertaken almost 80 percent of the employment. “Hindus are shying away in taking up these jobs, whether it be a barber or setting up a tea stall. Meanwhile, they have six kids in their home. Now, if each of them is earning Rs 100, it makes up Rs 600 in total. They are earning from us and then making bombs against the country.”

He also said that there are 56 types of ‘jihads’ operating in the country right now and listed names of Kamlesh Tiwari, Rinku Sharma, etc, claiming that Muslims are targeting Hindu youths.

Another leader of the organisation claimed that Muslims are cowards and are thriving in India only because the government has provided them protection.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)