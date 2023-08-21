Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty Recipes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Sev, Madhya Pradesh's favourite snack is ranked as second worst on the list of 10 Worst Rated INDIAN STREET FOODS by 'Taste Atlas'.
For those who don't know, Sev is a crispy, savory, noodle-like Indian snack that is made with gram flour and seasoned with spices prior to being deep-fried in oil.
It was the tribal community of Bhil, who came up with the idea of sev about two hundred years ago in MP's Ratlam. In 2014, the Ratlami sev achieved the status of Geographical Indication (GI) with its acceptance among the mass.
MP serves varieties of sev such as Laung sev, Tamatar Sev, Aloo Sev, Khaman sev, etc. And our so many dishes are just incomplete without it...
Sev Parmal or say it Sev Murmura, sometimes also served in the form of bhel, is a all-time favorite timepass dish for the people of MP. It is light in weight and also easy and quick to prepare.
Another yet favorite combination is Poha along with the sev. Poha is incomplete without the sev. Indoreans are crazy for this!
Another mouth-watering and fulfilling combination served is sev-tamatar ki Sabji and Tandoori Roti. People in MP, especially Indoreans keep Sev-Tamatar over any other vegetable.
Thanks For Reading!