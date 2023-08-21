Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Did you know there is a separate temple dedicated to snakes in Ujjain's Mahakal premises. It is famously known as 'Nagchandreshwar' temple' .
The doors of the temple open only once a year on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The temple has a rare 11th century old idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati resting on a snake.
Ever wondered why the temple opens only once in a year! It is believed that Nagraj himself resides in the temple.
It is believed that Nagchandreshwar is the world's only temple where instead of Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva is seen resting on a serpent bed.
According to Mahant Vineet Giri, Nagpanchami is celebrated with great pomp in Ujjain. The doors of Lord Nagchandreshwar were opened midnight at 12 o'clock. The devotees have been visiting the temple since night to offer prayers to Lord Nagchandreshwar.
Worshipping Lord Nagchandreshwar on the occasion pleases both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and one also gets freed from the fear of snakes, the devotees offered milk to the idol of the snake here.
Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Goyal, Chairman and Collector of Temple Committee Kumar Purushottam, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, Temple Administrator Sandeep Kumar Soni, Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma also worshiped Lord Nagchandreshwar.
