MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Promises To Make Congress' Fort--Picchore A District, If BJP's Pritam Lodhi Becomes MLA

MP: CM Shivraj Promises To Make Picchore District If Pritam Lodhi Becomes MLA |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To conquer the Congress fort-- Picchore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged public to vote for BJP and in return he will make Picchore town a district. He was addressing a Jandarshan rally and Ladli Bahna Sammelan organised in Picchore on Monday. It is worth noting that Picchore has been a Congress' territory since decades and the last time the BJP won the seat was in 1990.

Chouhan assured people that he will not let their dreams break and said, "You make BJP candidate Pritam Lodhi MLA and I will make Pichhore a district.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pichhore: A Congress Fort

Notably, Pichhore, a town and nagar panchayat in Shivpuri district is known as an impenetrable fort of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh politics. The last time BJP won this constituency was way back in 1990. Since 1993, Congress’ KP Singh Kakkaju is representing the seat in MP assembly.

In its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, BJP has given a ticket to Uma Bharti's relative Pritam Lodhi for the third time. Lodhi's name is included in the list of 39 candidates released by the BJP last week.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Garbage Dumps To Be Developed Into Parks

Lodhi is the same leader who was expelled from the party for 6 years for speaking against Brahmins, after which he joined hands with Bhim Army and OBC Morcha.

Congress MLA wrote letter to make Pichhore a district

However, when the election approached, he was taken back to the party and given a ticket. Now the CM Chouhan is trying to woo the voters by announcing to make Pichhore a district.

It is also noteworthy that a day before the CM's announcement, Congress MLA KP Singh had written a letter to the CM demanding that Pichhore be made a district.