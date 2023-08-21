 Madhya Pradesh: Garbage Dumps To Be Developed Into Parks
Nagar Palika Parishad team inspects sites.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body is developing into parks those places where garbage was once dumped.

Different kinds of saplings will soon be planted there. The civic body is preparing for it.

A plot of Nagar Parishad lying unused near Palod petrol pump is being developed into a park dedicated to Bharat Mata.

The statues of freedom fighters will be installed in the park. Similarly, plans are afoot to beautify Maa Karma Devi Square where springs will be installed.

Representative of MP in Nagar Palika Parishad Devendra Yadav inspected those spots along with engineer Saurabh Shrivastava, Sunil Sharma, Yogendra Samaiya and other councilors on Monday.

They also inspected the under-construction CC road at Rajendra Nagar Square.

There is a vacant plot at the end of the alley near Tyonda road. People used to dump garbage in that place, but it will soon turn into a green park. 

The area has been fenced with wires after instructions of chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad Shashi Anil Yadav. Garbage has also been shifted from that area.

Similarly, an area near Palod petrol pump on Tyonda road is lying vacant. A park will be developed at this place which has been fenced with wires.

The team led by Devendra Yadav inspected the under-construction concrete road from Rajendra Nagar Square to Maa Karma Devi Square.

The team also solved problems of several people in the area. Yadav told the contractor to maintain the quality of work.

