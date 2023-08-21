 Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 21: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All you Need To Know
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Date – August 21, 2023, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 6000

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,600 - Rs 11,000

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,900 – Rs 11,200

Toor Nimari Rs 9000 – Rs 10,500

Moong Best Rs 8200 – Rs 8700

Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6300

Raida Rs 4900 - Rs 5100

Soyabean Best Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 60,670 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 70,500 (per kg)

