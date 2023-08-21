Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 21: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All you Need To Know

Date – August 21, 2023, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 6000
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,600 - Rs 11,000
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,900 – Rs 11,200
Toor Nimari Rs 9000 – Rs 10,500
Moong Best Rs 8200 – Rs 8700
Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6300
Raida Rs 4900 - Rs 5100
Soyabean Best Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 60,670 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 70,500 (per kg)
