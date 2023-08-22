Indore Gets Air Connectivity With Surat, Rajkot; Check Schedule For Both IndiGo Operated Flights Here

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for flyers of the region who were looking for a direct flight for Surat and Rajkot from the city. IndiGo, the leading private sector airline rolled out the direct flights from the city from Monday.

For the first time in the morning, the aircraft departed for Rajkot from the city. Being the first direct flight, the airlines welcomed passengers.

TK Jose, president of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), informed here on Monday that IndiGo rolled-out operation of both the flights from Monday. Earlier the city was connected with only one city of Gujarat that is Ahmedabad. In view of this, it is believed that air connectivity from the city to Gujarat will be strong and these flights will be of great help to the tourists as well as businessmen. Surat is a major manufacturing hub of textile items and diamond cutting and polishing. Similarly the city also has huge business of these items.

Till a few years ago, IndiGo was operating the flights from the city to Surat, but later its operations were suspended. Under the current summer schedule of flight operations, IndiGo had announced the commencement of these flights starting from March 28, but later it was extended to July 1, but even on July 1, the airline could not begin these flights and the date was once again extended to August 21. Just a few days ago, the airline began booking of tickets and on Monday for the first time, the flight left for Rajkot at 6:37 am. There were more than 40 passengers in it. The Surat flight also began from the evening. Both these flights will operate daily and will be done by a 72-seater ATR aircraft.

Schedule for Rajkot, Surat flights

-Flight 6E-7436 Indore-Rajkot will depart from the city at 6.30 am and reach Rajkot at 8.20 am

-Flight 74357 Rajkot-Indore flight will depart from Rajkot at 11.55 am and reach the city at 2 pm

-Flight 6E-7433 Indore-Surat will depart from the city at 2.25 pm and reach Surat at 3.50 pm

-Flight 6E-7434 will depart from Surat at 7.55 pm and arrive in city at 9.25 pm

