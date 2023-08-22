Indore: 'Night Culture Is Good But Need To Tame Criminals,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday asked senior officers in the city to ensure that hooligans and criminals are not allowed to misuse the liberties provided by night culture.

“Indore’s identity is its culture, traditions and Sarafa Choupati. But the way criminals are trying to ruin the identity of the city by taking advantage of the all-night market facility provided for people working in night shifts is not acceptable,” Vijayvargiya said in the meeting with senior officers including divisional commissioner Maal Singh Bhaydiya, district collector Ilayaraja T, police commissioner Makrand Deouskar and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh at Residency late on Monday evening.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, BJP veteran leader Krishnamurari Moghe, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Mahendra Hardia, Akash Vijayvargiya, city president Gaurav Ranadive, Sudarshan Gupta, Madhu Verma and others were present.

Vijayvargiya said that strict action should be taken against hooligans misusing the facility of night culture. “The facilities available due to night culture are good but a system should be put in place to make it a success, not a blot on the face of Indore. Strict action should be taken against hooligans. Police should be present on the roads to make them understand that their acts will land them behind bars. There should be fear of ‘men in khaki’ among hooligans and criminals,” he said.

Vijayvargiya said that the graph of crime has increased suddenly in the last few days which is not a good sign.

“Intoxication has emerged as the main cause of crime in most of the cases. Police and administration should work together to check the crime graph. Strict action should be taken against those who sell and buy drugs,” he said.

No ban on night culture, but we are going to become strict: Mayor

The mayor said that they are not banning night culture in the city but they are going to go strict so that it is not misused. “Firm action will be taken against drunken drivers, reckless drivers and pubs keeping doors open post permissible time. I will go out at night and see whether the police and administration are working properly or not,” he said.

Moghe stressed the need for night patrolling. “Barricading on important points should be done and checking should be done,” he said.

Mandola said that there should be strict checking of vehicles coming from outside.

Consensus on following issues

Action will be taken against hooligans, especially on the BRTS Road.

Police in civil dress will also be deployed at Vijayanagar, Bhawarkuan, Bypass, and Navlakha squares.

Those who drive vehicles at high speed will be caught and their vehicles will be seized.

Strict action will be taken against tipplers found drinking in the open

A review will be done every third week.