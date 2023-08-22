Indore: Divisional Commissioner Inspects MR TB Hospital, Directs To Improve Cleanliness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya visited Manorama Raje TB Hospital for surprise inspection on Monday.

It was his sixth visit to the hospitals associated with MGM Medical College for inspecting facilities in the last few days.

During his visit, the commissioner checked various wards of the hospital and enquired about the health services. He also talked to patients and their relatives about the treatment and facilities provided to them.

The administrative official had expressed concern over cleanliness in the hospital and directed the staff to improve facilities not only inside the hospital but in the premises as well.

He had also checked records of the store and learnt about the stock of medicines and directed the staff to put the names of the doctors on duty on the display board. Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit was also present during the visit.

