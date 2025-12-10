Indore News: 35-Year-Old Man Immolates Self; Youngest Daughter Witnessed Tragedy

Indore News: Man Immolates Himself By Setting Self On Fire | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man died after allegedly setting himself on fire in his home in the Dwarkapuri area. Severely burnt, he was rushed to the hospital by family members on Sunday night where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sumit Solanki, a resident of Digvijay Multi. Around 10 pm, he reportedly too petrol from his motorcycle, poured it over himself and set himself ablaze inside his room.

At the time of the incident, Sumit’s wife and their three children were in another room. The youngest daughter witnessed her father engulfed in flames and immediately informed her mother.

Sumit’s brother Deepak told police that he had spoken to him on the phone barely half an hour before the incident. During the call, Sumit had mentioned that he would visit their parents near Choithram Mandi in Rajendra Nagar. Shortly after, the family received information about the self-immolation.

Police said they could not record Sumit's statement due to his critical condition. His mobile phone has been seized, and they are probing the reasons behind the extreme step.