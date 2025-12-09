Indore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A railway underpass, located close to Singapore Township, will be inaugurated on December 13. This facility will avail easy access to and from the city to over 50,000 residents of the area.

The newly constructed Singapore Township Underpass, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore, has been completed and will be inaugurated on December 13th in the presence of MP Shankar Lalwani. An underpass already exists on this route. Now, with two underpasses, more than 50,000 residents of more than 25 nearby colonies will have easy access.

