 Indore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13

Indore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13

A railway underpass, located close to Singapore Township, will be inaugurated on December 13. This facility will avail easy access to and from the city to over 50,000 residents of the area. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani will inaugurate the Singapore Township Underpass on December 13th. This will benefit more than 50,000 residents from over 25 colonies in the area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A railway underpass, located close to Singapore Township, will be inaugurated on December 13. This facility will avail easy access to and from the city to over 50,000 residents of the area.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani will inaugurate the Singapore Township Underpass on December 13th. This will benefit more than 50,000 residents from over 25 colonies in the area.

Minister Silawat informed that the long-standing problem of the newly constructed railway underpass near Talavli Chanda Singapore Township from AB Road will be resolved soon.

Read Also
MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s...
article-image

The newly constructed Singapore Township Underpass, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore, has been completed and will be inaugurated on December 13th in the presence of MP Shankar Lalwani. An underpass already exists on this route. Now, with two underpasses, more than 50,000 residents of more than 25 nearby colonies will have easy access.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Car Catches Fire Near Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Gate, Traffic Disrupted Temporarily; Video
Mumbai: Car Catches Fire Near Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Gate, Traffic Disrupted Temporarily; Video
Bombay HC Orders Nariman Point Co-op Society To Grant Full Membership To Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy
Bombay HC Orders Nariman Point Co-op Society To Grant Full Membership To Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges

Minister Silawat said that more than 50,000 residents use this underpass daily. Previously, only one underpass had been built here. Due to the increasing population, a new underpass has been approved and constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore. Now, more than 50,000 residents will be able to commute easily by using different routes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13

Indore News: Inauguration Of Singapore Township Underpass On Dec 13

Indore News: Six Separate Color-Coded Sectors For E-Rickshaw Operations Soon

Indore News: Six Separate Color-Coded Sectors For E-Rickshaw Operations Soon

Indore News: 13 Flights Cancelled From Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore News: 13 Flights Cancelled From Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore News: 100-Day National Drive Launched To End Child Marriage By 2029

Indore News: 100-Day National Drive Launched To End Child Marriage By 2029

Indore News: Over 150 LPG Cylinders Stored Illegally, Four Locations Seized

Indore News: Over 150 LPG Cylinders Stored Illegally, Four Locations Seized