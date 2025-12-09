 Indore News: 100-Day National Drive Launched To End Child Marriage By 2029
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
Indore News: 100-Day National Drive Launched To End Child Marriage By 2029 | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Baal Vivaah Mukt Bharat campaign, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has directed a 100-day nationwide drive from 27 November to 8 March.

Commissioner for Women and Child Development Nidhi Nivedita has written to district collectors, instructing them to ensure that every identified institution reaches community spaces and service providers to spread awareness against child marriage.

According to the action plan, awareness workshops will be held in schools and colleges until 31 December. In January, discussions with service providers and joint activities with local police will focus on preventing child marriage. From February to March, special community-level workshops will be organised in gram panchayats and urban wards.

District Programme Officer Rajneesh Singh stated that, as per the Directorate’s directions, the aim is to eliminate the practice through sustained awareness by 2029. Mandatory registration of every marriage, identification of child-marriage-free villages and recognition of high-performing districts are part of the plan.

Outstanding villages will receive certificates, and the country’s top ten districts showing the greatest decline in child-marriage cases will be honoured as Baal Vivaah Mukt Bharat Yoddha at the national level.

