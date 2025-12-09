 Indore News: 13 Flights Cancelled From Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport
HomeIndoreIndore News: 13 Flights Cancelled From Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore News: 13 Flights Cancelled From Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

In view of the IndiGo pilot crisis, 13 flights were cancelled from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Tuesday. Though the number of cancelled flights is decreasing, but the passengers continue to face problems and mental agony.

article-image
Indore News: 13 Flights Cancelled From Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the IndiGo pilot crisis, 13 flights were cancelled from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Tuesday. Though the number of cancelled flights is decreasing, but the passengers continue to face problems and mental agony.

According to airport sources, on Monday, 18 flights were cancelled while on Sunday, over 24 flights were cancelled from the city airport. IndiGo has stated that flight operations will return to normal soon.

Sources said that flights to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were cancelled on Tuesday. Flights to Pune, Jaipur, and other cities that were cancelled for the past three days were operating today. Airport management has stated that airlines emergency contact numbers have been released and a helpline has been made available to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience. The situation is expected to return to normal soon.

IndiGo’s cancelled arriving flights

Flight No. Destination Time

5161 Mumbai (BOM) 07:45

6212 Delhi (DEL) 07:05

270 Mumbai (BOM) 16:40

6743 Bengaluru (BLR) 18:05

2342 Delhi (DEL) 18:55

621 Hyderabad (HYD) 20:00

IndiGo’s cancelled departing flights

6551 Mumbai (BOM) 08:15

6847 Delhi (DEL) 07:40

269 Mumbai (BOM) 17:20

6744 Bengaluru (BLR) 18:45

2010 Delhi (DEL) 19:35

6916 Hyderabad (HYD) 20:30

6739 Bengaluru (BLR) 13:20

