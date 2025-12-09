Indore News: Over 150 LPG Cylinders Stored Illegally, Four Locations Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at four locations and seized around 156 LPG gas cylinders stored in the densely populated areas of the city. Officials said following the death of 25 people in a fire at a restaurant in Goa last week, the district administration had increased vigilance to avoid such incidents in the city.

Following instructions from District Collector Shivam Verma, the team of officials seized 156 LPG cylinders and two auto-rickshaws used for transporting them. Cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and officials have started an investigation. Officials said that the illegal storage of LPG cylinders can cause major accidents due to the absence of fire safety clearance and departmental permits.

The drive revealed that catering businesses were running unauthorized LPG storage units in the heart of the city.

Warehouse, catering company and storage facility among raided locations

At a warehouse in Dwarkapuri, many filled and empty LPG cylinders of 19 kg capacity were seized from operators Jagdish Chandra and Shyamsunder Kacholiya. At another unit in Scheme Number 71, more cylinders of 19 kg and 5 kg capacity were found along with a loading vehicle.

A case was registered against the person who had stored the cylinders illegally. At a catering company in Pragati Nagar, many filled, partially filled and empty cylinders of different capacities were seized and a case was filed against Mahesh Bhagwat.

At a storage point in Sai Baba Nagar, 19 kg, 14.2 kg and 5 kg cylinders were seized along with a loading vehicle. A case was registered against Pawan Singh Baghel.

The officials said that strict action will continue against illegal gas storage in the city to prevent the fire incidents.